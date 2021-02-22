Jane Mitchell of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the efficiency and helpfulness of the Howard County Health Department's COVID vaccination center at the Kokomo Event Center:
A special thank-you to the Howard County Health Department for its amazing organization of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Event Center was set up in a very orderly way, which allowed you to move from one table to the next without having to wait in any lines.
There were plenty of workers and all the employees were very nice. I was very impressed by how quickly I was in and out.
A special thank-you to the Howard County Health Department!
