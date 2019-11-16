Col. Bill Smyser sends this Cheer for his 90th birthday celebration:
"This Cheer is for my son, Michael Smyser of Palm Beach, Florida, for catering my 90th birthday party at the Celebrations club on Sunday, Nov. 10. The party was a success with 90 in attendance - among them were past Mayor Steve Daily and Mayor-elect Tyler Moore and his wife Ann.
"Food and drinks were enjoyed by all, and Danny Dain provided the music. Songs were song by me and Bonnie Butler.
"I even did the twist.
"Thank you to all."
