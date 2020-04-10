Cheer: Thanks for checking in Apr 10, 2020 1 hr ago Pat Pierson of Kokomo sends this Cheer for good neighbors: "A big thank-you to all of my neighbors who called me to see if I needed any groceries. Also, thanks to Pastariffic, which sent me a complete lasagna meal." React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Neighbor Pat Pierson Gastronomy Food Thanks Cheer Meal Grocery Lasagna Recommended for you The Goshen News Intranet Support local journalism We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free. Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story. PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKokomo not implementing its own COVID-19 restrictions, county reports 4th deathFCA to begin reopening plants on May 4Howard Co. Jail releases up to 100 inmates due to COVID-19E.P. Severns, longtime Kokomo Coca-Cola president, dies'There are no profits here': City's small businesses fight to stay alive amid mandated closureInternational students scramble to return to families amidst pandemicState reports 12 more COVID deaths; Howard Co has 32 casesGM steps up cleaning, screenings as ventilator production approachesGM to sell 30,000 Kokomo-made ventilators to fedsKokomo launches forgivable loan program for local businesses affected by COVID-19 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
