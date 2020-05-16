Tonia Sherrod, outreach chairwoman at South Side Christian Church, sends this Cheer:
"Cheers from South Side Christian Church to everyone who continues to donate to the Little Food Pantry.
"In April 2018, a free standing outdoor food pantry was placed on the Markland Avenue side of the church building at 201 E. Markland Ave. The pantry was filled daily with food donations and monetary contributions from members, and friends and families of members.
"Lately, not only have the donations from these increased, but the pantry is being filled by anonymous donors from the community. These angels enable the pantry to offer even more food and hygiene items.
"There is a need for this pantry as it is emptied each time it is filled, often within hours. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to those who continue to donate, whether from the church congregation or anonymously. For more information, please call the church office at 457-9357."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.