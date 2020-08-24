Debbi Springer sends this Cheer to the community from the Kokomo Rescue Mission:
This year due to COVID-19, the Howard County 4-H Fair took on a different look. We are so grateful for David Eikenberry and Brent Hickman, chairmen, and the Auction Committee of the 2020 Howard County Fair, who overcame the obstacles and were able to support the 4-Hers and provide proteins for usat the Kokomo Rescue Mission and others.
Even though we were not there in person to cheer on each 4-H exhibitor, we were with them from a distance supporting them for their effort and hard work this year as they diligently worked toward this moment.
Thank you to those in our community, who despite the changes this year to the 4-H Auction, pushed through them to purchase and donate animals to the Kokomo Rescue Mission to meet the nutritional needs of those we serve.
Last year, we were able to provide 121,325 meals to our residential guests and the community. With the changes we’ve experienced these past few months due to COVID-19, we’ve been serving Grab and Go meals twice a day to anyone in our community needing a meal from the concessions trailer in our parking.
Since March, we have provided more than 14,000 free meals from the trailer and have distributed 2,230 bags of groceries to those in need. We appreciate each one of you who donated livestock to “Beef Up” the Mission. We may not have been there personally to cheer you on as in other years, but please hear us now as we shout a great big THANK YOU for sending your animal to the Kokomo Rescue Mission!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.