Thanks for your support
Barbara Parkhurst, poppy chairman for American Legion Post 6 Auxiliary, sends this Cheer to those who supported our veterans this year:
The American Legion Post 6 Auxiliary would like to thank everyone who donated to the annual Poppy Drive. The poppy honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who handcraft many of the red, crepe paper flowers. Making poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans and their families through the donations collected.
American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for nearly a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. One hundred percent of the money donated is spent on CARE packages for our troops, hospitalized veterans at the Marion VA, residents at the Indiana Veterans Home in Lafayette, homeless veterans, and scholarships for veterans. The Auxiliary also helps veterans and their families who are in need.
We want to thank the businesses who gave us permission to collect for donations at their place of business. They are: Crume Evans Insurance, Frittatas, Handy Hardware, Haynes Community Federal Credit Union, Haynes International, Hawg Heaven, Korner Kitchen, Mane Attraction, Solidarity Federal Credit Union, and Texas Roadhouse. We also want to thank the members of Community First Travel Club and Del Ra Club for their donations.
The residents of Kokomo are caring people and have shown it again by honoring our veterans through their generous donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.