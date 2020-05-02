Kokomo Humane Society Executive Director Karen Wolfe sends this Cheer to those who continued to support Ales for Tails, despite the event being canceled:
"Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kokomo Humane Society has made the difficult decision to cancel our annual Ales for Tails event.
"While we are saddened by having to do this, it was clearly the necessary and responsible move based on the current and ongoing situation. At Kokomo Humane, we always try to find a bright side to any situation and in this case, it is once again our generous and supportive donors who allowed us to smile despite having to cancel our biggest event of the year. We have contacted everyone who had already committed to sponsoring this event to give them the option of a refund. Thankfully, each sponsor chose to leave their donation with us.
"We do want to acknowledge and thank these sponsors who are so vital in allowing us to care for the animals we love.
"Thanks so much to all.
Ales for Tail 2020 Sponsors
"Smith Fuqua Foundation
"Sycamore Financial
"Jefferson Road Animal Hospital
"Kokomo Animal Hospital
"Caron & Jones Dental Care
"Bill & Karen Peelle
"William & Sandra Knarr
"Anonymous
"Randy & Kathy Clark
"Robert Mark Realty
"Linda-Candy LLC
"BCR CPA Group
"Diane & David Turner
"Debra Whitfield
"Matthew & Stephanie Bolinger
"Haynes International Inc.
"Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory
"Monroe Construction Group LLC
"Michael & Susan Maher
"Peelle Law Office
"Richard & Angela Zeltner
"Community First Bank of Indiana
"McGriff Insurance
"Melissa Ellis Residential Appraisals
"David & Linda Kitchell
"Metropolitan Title of Indiana LLC
"Barbara Alexander
"Kokomo Glass Shop
"Always About Pets
"Dr. Pratap & Nirmala Gohil
"Judge Lynn Murray
"Kim & Linda Gilbert
"Heather Sekulich
"Wade & Tammy Pekarske
"Sheila Pullen
"Marie Lang
"Cindy Mapes
"Anonymous."
