Gail Beaton of Kokomo sends this Cheer to the staff at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo:
"In mid-March, I was sent by my doctor to the Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo emergency room for an evaluation. I was too miserable to ask 'evaluation for what?', but later realized that my symptoms were indicative of COVID-19.
"I was tested right away and then admitted to the hospital. I was settled into a room on the fourth floor, met my nurse, and don't remember much more for that night. I woke up in an isolation unit in ICU.
"The skilled staff of that fourth floor unit recognized that I was experiencing respiratory distress during the night. No one seemed to hesitate to be in my room, attend my needs, or hesitate in any way because I might have COVID-19! When I woke up in isolation it was rather scary, as everyone that came in was in yellow gowns, masks, hoods - I remember thinking they have gear on that my nurse didn't before.
"Granted, I wasn't thinking too clearly at that point but I realized even then that the earlier staff attending me jumped in and met my needs regardless of protective gear or my possible diagnosis. My test results did not come in for several days and, to the great relief of many, it was negative for the coronavirus. There are no words to express my deepest appreciation to those nurses, doctors, technicians, etc, who stepped up to meet my needs that night regardless of their own safety.
"After about five days in ICU I was moved to the acute rehabilitation unit to help get me back on my feet. Again, this wonderful group of nurses on the medical side and therapist on the rehab side worked diligently with me to get me back moving and able to go on with my life. They have the patience of Job and a great sense of humor that helped get me moving. And the nurses and techs on the medical side kept a close eye on me - day and night - to ensure that I did not have a recurrence of the respiratory problem.
"So, if you are facing the COVID-19 or other medical problems, be assured that we in Kokomo, Indiana, have some of the bravest and most skilled medical personnel ever here in own local hospital."
Gail Beaton
(739 Santa Fe Blvd
Kokomo, IN 46901
