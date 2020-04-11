Jeff Hatton of Greentown sends this Cheer for Larry Hensler of Plevna:
"Larry Hensler, recently passed, lived on the historic Mast-Hensler farm west of Plevna, and was its caretaker for many years, not only farming the land but maintaining the buildings on it as well.
"The farm later 'Mose' Mast built the large bank barn on the farm, and the following year he added the frame house, both in the Pennsylvania-Dutch style he had been familiar with back east. The original wood shingle roofs were later replaced with slate, and finally Larry Hensler put metal roofing on.
"When the buildings were built, the American Civil War was raging, and Abraham Lincoln was president. The Hensler family became associated with the Mast farm when Ananias Hensler married Moses Mast's daughter Mary, and they moved there.
"Mose Mast also established the Mast-Hensler Cemetery just south of his house, probably from necessity. Moses and Elizabeth Mast lost one day old baby daughter Maliza in February of 1856, and in a harsh frontier reality a burial spot was needed. In the next few years three more Mast baby daughters followed.
"When I went to the farm seeking information, Larry showed me the house and barn, and answered my questions. I saw the huge wood beams the barn was built with, and he took me to every floor in the house. He showed me a surviving sample of the mud and straw mixture Mose Mast had used to pack the walls in a kind of crude early insulation. He told me how his father Lucius Hensler had done a much needed remodeling of the old house he inherited from his father William Hensler in the 1950s, putting probably more money into it than if he had built a band new house instead.
"But Lucius had preserved the structure, and when it became his turn, Larry carried on the tradition and did his part to keep the farm intact and functioning. While many farms have lost their old time barns, the Mast-Hensler farm still has its original structure, albeit with limited uses these days.
"Larry Hensler and his wife Barbara, they were good people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.