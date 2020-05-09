Dean McCurdy, Ph.D., chancellor of Ivy Tech Kokomo, sends this Cheer for the communities it serves:
"Dear Ivy Tech Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton friends,
"We did it! Once again, the people of Ivy Tech Kokomo's service area have come together to make a difference.
"During these extraordinary times, we are humbled by the outpouring of support we have received for our students. In just a few short weeks, we have exceeded our goal of raising $15,000 for an Ivy Tech Kokomo COVID-19 Relief Fund.
"Rita Jackson, a Peru philanthropist and generous Ivy Tech supporter, made the final gift that brought our COVID-19 Relief Fund total to more than $20,000.
"As previously announced, these funds will be matched by Indianapolis philanthropists Marianne Glick and Mike Wood, making a grand total that tops $40,000. I know firsthand your gifts will be used to make life-changing opportunities for our students. We can’t predict what the weeks and months ahead will look like, but I can guarantee your generosity will help ease the challenges our students face.
"Together we give. Together we help. Together we heal."
