Rick Emry, and retired letter carrier and Democratic candidate for Howard County commissioner, sends this Cheer for the U.S. Postal Service:
I worked at the Kokomo Post Office from November 1998 to August 2019. While I was there and before the machines were removed, we would receive Indianapolis' bulk (standard) mail to run on our machines to help Indy catch up after the holidays.
We were able to get the mail out on time.
We were taught about mail being sacrosanct and to treat the mail as such. We even hired extra help for Christmas to help with the increase in volume.
During the 2013 tornado, which went through the Kokomo Post Office parking lot, residents received their mail even though the post office had no ventilation and only had lighting provided by generators.
Again, after the 2016 tornado, we operated in the same way; but this time with the loss of Park Place Apartments we were required to put in place a system for the displaced residents to receive their mail without any delay to their service.
The Postal Service is not meant to be profitable. It is designed to ensure every American has access to mail service regardless of location. (It even provides delivery to homeless individuals; it is called general delivery.) If the Postal Service did not exist, profit mail service would undoubtedly disproportionately neglect individuals from rural and poor communities, displayed by the following letter rates: USPS, 55 cents; UPS, $8.25; and FedEx, $9.05.
Let us fast forward to today. During this uncertain time due to COVID-19 where the Postal Service has seen an increase in parcel volume, it has not increased staffing, so its only recourse was to slow down the mail even more.
In Austin, Texas, the school systems there sent out weekly student packets during the stay at home order in March and through May. With schools getting ready to reopen and allow virtual learning, schools could be required to mail study packets to their students in a timely manner, meaning it cannot be delayed by the Postal Service.
Most post offices have measures in place where mailed in ballots get turned into the route that delivers to the County Clerk's office. This allows the ballot not having to be shipped back and forth between Kokomo and Indianapolis and causing a delay. Absentee voting starts Oct. 6!
