Abbie Smith, Democratic candidate for Kokomo mayor, sends this Cheer for a Kokomo man who will be casting his first vote Nov. 5:
"I recently met a 73-year-old man who will be voting for the very first time in his life on Nov. 5. I was so excited for him, but I did ask why he’d never voted before this election.
"He said he just never felt his voice mattered in government … until Mayor Pete.
"He knows that running for president and being an openly gay man would have been extremely dangerous when he was a young man. He admires Pete for running, and he wanted to register to support him.
"I know what it’s like to look to government leaders and not see anyone like you. His reasons for feeling left out were real; I have felt them myself. Mayor Pete changed that for him. I hope I can change that for a few people too.
"While Mayor Pete may have been the reason he registered, I am so proud and humbled to get his first-ever vote as the next mayor of Kokomo. He’s using his vote as his voice, and I will honor the responsibility that comes along with receiving that vote."
