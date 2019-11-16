Dave Broman, executive director of the Howard County Historical Society, sends this Cheer for "Christmas at the Seiberling":
"Think Charles Dickens and bowls of wassail and evergreens decked with feathers and bows and strings of cranberries and popcorn. Think warm, cozy fireplaces and Father Christmas and carolers on the street corner. It’s a Victorian Christmas and it’s coming to the Seiberling Mansion for the 2019 holiday season.
"Starting Nov. 16, the volunteer decorators will be hard at work turning every nook and cranny of the Seiberling into a Victorian Christmas extravaganza. Come Nov. 30, their handiwork will be unveiled at the annual opening night for the Howard County Historical Society’s month-long 'Christmas at the Seiberling.'
"'The mansion has 25 areas or rooms that are being decorated by 20 new or returning individuals or organizations,' said Peggy Hobson, chairwoman of the Christmas at the Seiberling project that has become a tradition for many area families. 'Everyone is excited to lend their touch to this year’s Victorian theme.'
"Admission during Christmas at the Seiberling will be $10 for adults and $5 for children (free admission is a benefit of HCHS membership). Advance tickets are on sale now.
"Opening night will again by sponsored by The Wyman Group and will include carriage rides and a chance to visit with Santa. Reservations are needed for the carriage rides and usually fill up early. Anyone interested in making a reservation should contact the Howard County Historical Society office at 765-452-4314."
