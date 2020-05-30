Lisa May of Noblesville sends this Cheer for 5th Congressional District candidate Victoria Spartz:
"Victoria Spartz is a Christian and she is pro-life. She is endorsed by Indiana Right to Life and has a strong record of defending the rights of the unborn from the extreme pro-abortion lobby.
"We need more women in Congress who are staunchly pro-life and who will make the case that pro-life means pro-woman.
"Victoria Spartz is a mom, an accomplished businesswoman and proven conservative state senator. She is just the person to fight back when the fake news media and Democrats attempt to paint pro-lifers as extreme, when it is in fact the abortion-on-demand-up-to-the-moment-of-birth-at-taxpayer-expense crowd who are the true extremists. If you a pro-life, vote for Victoria Spartz on June 2.
"Thank you!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.