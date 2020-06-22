Lorene Sandifur, a member of the Kokomo High School Class of 1972, sends this Cheer for its Spirit of Harmony Scholarship:
"I wanted to share the history of the KHS Class of ’72, which takes on added significance in these challenging times.
"Our class was the only class experiencing racial unrest all four years of our high school days. Our senior year, the racial unrest was so prevalent that it caused the administration to cancel some of our senior activities. Members of our class did not want to be remembered as the class known for racial unrest, so we started a scholarship and named it the KHS Class of ’72 Spirit of Harmony Scholarship.
"We want to leave a legacy of harmony. We have given out two scholarships to this point commemorating the 50-year anniversaries of our freshmen and sophomore years. We hope to have it endowed by the time of our 50-year reunion in 2022!
"The racial unrest that we are presently experiencing is not the 'harmony' that our class so richly desires. We are a bit over half of our goal to endow our scholarship with Kokomo Schools Education Foundation. I thought in these times, a story with a positive slant might be welcomed. We are trying to make a positive difference by awarding a scholarship to a KHS student who has shown the below qualities.
"While the KHS Class of '72 has so many fond memories, the class mirrored the racial strife that beset our community and nation from our enrollment at KHS as freshmen in 1968 until our graduation as seniors in 1972. At our class’s 40th reunion, classmates joined hand in hand around the former KHS flagpole in a display of unity and harmony. We want our legacy to be that of promoting peace and harmony amongst KHS students, the community, and beyond; therefore, it is our desire to create a scholarship which recognizes a student who strives to exemplify these qualities.
"The scholarship is for any Kokomo High School senior pursuing a post-secondary education. The award is $500, to be paid directly to the institution."
