The Rev. Ruth Lawson, former director of Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM), sends this Cheer for the late Dottie Burns:
Many years ago, Lisa Kirby volunteered with CAM for a short period of time. She recommended Dottie Burns from St. Patrick Catholic Church to take her place. Dottie had just retired from Delco in 1994, and soon after began her journey with CAM.
Dottie was a volunteer, who greeted clients coming into CAM, answered the phones, sorted clients' mail, gave donated items to those who needed them, and comforted people. Churches had days they served and Dottie brought in two more people to help fill the day for St. Patrick.
Then, Dottie moved into being a supervisor for CAM. She faithfully served many years as supervisor on Thursdays, able to help people in a more direct way. Being an Air Force veteran, Dottie could relate well to many veterans. With her soft heart, she would spend much of her days talking to people who came into the drop-in.
CAM works with all faiths and all races, and Dottie was comfortable with that and friends with all. Many clients came by on Thursdays, especially to see and talk with Dottie.
Dottie would leave us, at times, to go on trips and visit family. I remember her traveling the three missionary journeys of St. Paul. She told me, "It just brings the Scripture to life, making these pilgrimages." Dottie's faith and family were very important to her.
Christmas needed some help with organizing food, and Dottie was a master at calling and gathering food and volunteers to serve.
Dottie served on the CAM Board of Directors for many years.
Birthdays are a special day in every person's life. When CAM began, Flossy and Shiloh United Methodist Church baked cakes for everyone. Even the biggest, meanest-looking guys would come in, "Hey, my birthday's on Tuesday" and a cake would be made and we would sing "Happy Birthday." As time went on, this task grew and Dottie organized many women from St. Pat's and St. Joan to bake cakes. At one point, this was about 1,000 cakes a year. Not just "a cake" but a chocolate cake or a pineapple upside-down cake - a cake for what that person wanted.
As age and memory wore on, Dottie moved from supervisor to Table Top Ministry. In this ministry, volunteers come in and visit and talk with clients as they wait to see the supervisors. Dottie would print off a poem or Scripture or a devotion to hand to people. Dottie was always welcome to be at CAM and loved so many people - and we loved her.
We'll miss you, Dottie. You were such a blessing to CAM, your church, your family, and other organizations. Kokomo homeless, former homeless, rich and poor, have lost a dear friend.
