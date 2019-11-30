Susan Sharp of Galveston sends this Cheer for Western Primary School’s efforts to help the Kokomo Rescue Mission:
“I have never written a letter to the editor of a paper in my life, but today is a first. I am a longtime reader of your paper and have never been moved enough to write. After reading the article about the students of Western grades K, 1 and 2 collecting for the Rescue Mission, if I had been the Grinch my heart WOULD have grown three sizes!
“I worry about the world we are leaving for our children and wish I had begun worrying sooner. I have often worried about the children and the type of leaders they will be in the future. Recently I have noticed that some of the biggest examples of astounding scientists, altruists and champions for equality are children. I have found that I am worrying far less about our leadership in the future.
“To those inspiring children, I wish you peace in your lifetime.”
