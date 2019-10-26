Fred C. Odiet of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the late Mary (Richardson) Thulin:
"Mary (Richardson) Thulin, daughter of the late Dow and Hilda Richardson, died recently at her home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was 81 years old.
"Mary was born and grew up in Kokomo. Her degree, earned at Indiana University in education, was the keystone that formed a pattern for her life as woman, wife, mother and church leader.
"She and Charles N. Thulin were married nearly 58 years. He died last year on Feb. 28. She died Sept. 10, 2019. They were the parents of four children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
"Dow, her father, was editor of the Kokomo Tribune when it was an evening newspaper. He served in that position for most of a half-century."
