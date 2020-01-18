Arletta Cook Reith of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the Northwestern High School girls basketball team and school district:
"This is a big Cheer and shout-out to Northwestern School Corp.:
"Recently while attending a Lady Tigers basketball game, I noticed seven cute, miniature cheerleaders - about 5 years old - all wearing white T-shirts, sitting on the front row. Their T-shirts said on front: 'THANKS GIRLS'; the back read: 'For Teaching Us To Cut Net'.
"When the national anthem began playing, all of these tiny girls promptly stood up, faced the flag, placed their right hands on their hearts, their left hands behind their backs and stood there until the music stopped playing.
"Being so impressed, I immediately asked who taught them to do this and one said, 'Our teacher.'
"I salute not only this teacher but the entire school corporation for providing great sportsmanship and leadership to these youth.
"No one knows where these Lady Tigers' season will end, but I say, 'GO TIGERS, WIN STATE.'
"These exceptional gals, coaches, fans and school corporation deserve one more title."
