Dave Kitchell, board of directors president for the Kokomo Humane Society and the former longtime sports editor for the Kokomo Tribune, sends this Cheer for the community's support:
"The Kokomo/Howard County community once again embraced the Kokomo Humane Society and its thousands of animals at the Feb. 15 fundraiser, Winter Cat-ch.
"Held at the Continental Ballroom with a delicious Low Country Shrimp Boil provided by Rozzi’s Catering, the first-time event raised just over $29,000.
"Funds raised will allow work to be completed at the in-house surgery unit. Once completed, the area will allow Kokomo Humane to perform spay/neuter surgeries for shelter animals. Handling those surgeries on-site will reduce stress for animals, shorten their length of stay and reduce costs.
"The live auction, conducted by Paul Wyman, provided the bulk of the profits. Included in the auction were desserts and five other items: Catch a Cat, Catch a Dog, Picnic in the Park (lunch donated by Rozzi’s) Lunch with the Mayor (food provided by the Main Street Café), and Dinner by the Director (donated by Karen and Jon Wolfe and Karen and Bill Peelle).
"Kokomo Humane is so grateful for all who served as sponsors, dessert donors and those who were so generous with their bidding. All of us at Kokomo Humane know we could not keep the shelter doors open without the kindness of our loyal supporters.
Winter Cat-ch sponsors
"Tiger Shrimp level: William and Sandra Knarr, BCR CPA, Bill and Karen Peelle
"Butterfly Shrimp level: Jeff and Mary Ellen Griffin, Kokomo Perspective
"Shrimp Cocktail level: David and Diane Turner, American Water, Monroe Custom Homes, Elsewhen Technology
Dessert Donors
"Betsy Altic, Candy Hodge, Cook McDoogal’s, Create A Cake, Dairy Queen, Dain Hillis, Dreams to Reality Cakes, Elite Banquet & Conference Center, Indulgence Bakery, J Edwards Fine Chocolate, Julianno’s, Karen Wolfe, Marble the Steakhouse, Pastarrific Ristorante Italiano, Puckett’s Pie Shop and Rozzi’s Catering."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.