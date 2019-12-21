Jeff Mercier of American Legion Post 415 in Galveston sends this Cheer to those who contributed and participated in this year's We Care auction:
"We would like to thank the businesses of Howard and Cass counties, as well as the fine citizens of both counties who contributed to our effort in supporting and raising approximately $17,000 toward the We Care effort.
"It gives us great pleasure to contribute to the program to help so many and join in and contribute in memory of those who began this effort years ago. A tradition well worth the time and effort. Thanks to you all."
