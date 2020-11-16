‘Y’ program such a ‘blessing’
Daphne Baxter of Kokomo sends this Cheer for Sandi Maynard of the Kokomo YMCA:
I would like to say thank you so very much to Sandi Maynard of the Kokomo Family YMCA.
Sandi started a volunteer program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I work with several individuals who benefit from Sandi’s program, and they enjoy this activity so much.
These special individuals love to feel productive and being part of the community. Everyone at the YMCA makes these individuals feel welcome, cared for and appreciated.
This is such a great opportunity and such a blessing that Sandi got this program in place for us. Thank you very much, Sandi and all YMCA employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.