Courtney Cain, Chocolate Celebration Committee chair, and Jamey Henderson of Samaritan Caregivers, send this Cheer to the community:
"Heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the 18th annual Chocolate Celebration, raising more than $18,000 to help seniors aging in place, served by Samaritan Caregivers!
"It would not have been possible without generous support from corporate sponsor, J. Edwards Gourmet! Thanks to additional sponsors: First Farmers Bank & Trust, Beckley Office Equipment, Haynes International, Indiana American Water, GM Components Holdings, Kokomo Grain, Bucheri, McCarty & Metz, Simpson Honey Bee Farm, SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Programs), Business System Solutions, Erik’s Chevrolet & The Wyman Group.
"These community-minded businesses made sure there was plenty of chocolate: Ascension at Home, Aperion Care, BV Bistro, Carlson Confections, Community Howard Regional Health, Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub, Create-A-Cake, Dreams to Reality Cakes, Epicure, Generations Across, Glover’s Ice Cream, Gordon Food Service, Healing Hands Natural Therapy Spa, J. Edwards Gourmet, Jack’s Donuts, Kirby Insurance Services, KACC (Kokomo Area Career Center), Kokomo’s Z92.5, Kroger – Maple Crest Plaza, LifeVantage, Love-on-a Leash, Miller’s Merry Manor Wabash, North Woods Village, Pampered Chef, Popcorn Café, Primrose Retirement Community, Redmon Chocolate Company, Renewal by Andersen, Ross Medical Education Center, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sam’s Club, SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Programs), Snap-N-Bling, So Good Candies, Star Financial Bank, Sunspot Natural Market, Trilogy Health Services (Waterford & Wellbrooke) & Unique Home Solutions.
"Much appreciated community partnerships: Kokomo’s First Church of the Nazarene, Grace United Methodist Church Women, Horoho Printing, American Tool & Party Rental, Huston Signs, Clifford Signs, Kokomo Men of Note, Kokomo Perspective, Kokomo Tribune, Shine 99, WGNR, WWKI, Z92.5, Kokomo Noon Kiwanis, Kokomo Target & Scared Rabbit Productions.
"The event was a success thanks to more than 50 volunteers, including those who served as judges: Joe Hooper, Community Howard Regional Health; Mayor Tyler Moore, City of Kokomo; Paul Wyman, The Wyman Group; Dean McCurdy, Ivy Tech Community College; Kevin Soderman, Indiana University Kokomo; Angela Collins, volunteer (filling in for Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo).
Best Display:
"1st Trilogy Health Services “Be Our Guest – Beauty & the Beast
"2nd Dreams to Reality - “Roaring 20’s”
Critic’s Choice Baked
"1st J Edwards Gourmet – Jumbo Choco Loco Cupcake
"2nd Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub – Guinness Double Chocolate Brownie
Critic’s Choice Beverage
"1st Ascension at Home – Big Ben Coffee
Critic’s Choice Candy
"1st Trilogy Health Services - Triple Chocolate Lollipop
"2nd So Good Candies – Ruby Chocolate Covered Fudge
Critic’s Choice Misc.
"1st Kokomo Area Career Center – Chocolate Cheesecake
"2nd Glover’s Ice Cream - Death by Chocolate Ice Cream
Newcomer Award (Most tickets redeemed)
"St. Patrick Catholic Church – Texas Sheet Cake
Kokomo Area Career Center Student Competition
"1st Paris Summitt & Macie Landseadel
"2nd Dejah Stafford & Zoe Greenwald
"Check out photos at www.samaritancaregivers.org.
"On behalf of hundreds of seniors living at home, thanks so much and see you Feb. 5, 2021!"
