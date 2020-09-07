Jennifer Brower, superintendent at Howard Haven, sends this Cheer to those who participated in the Howard County 4-H Fair auction in July:
The staff and residents of Howard Haven Residential Center wish to thank you for support us during the 4-H auction. It was quite different from years past but your willingness to help fill our freezers with meat helps provide good, nutritious meals for the year, and we want you to know who much we appreciate it.
The staff of Howard Haven, and the support group Friends of Howard Haven, just want you to know that we thank those who supported us during this time of need. You made our day when we heard that we received so many hogs from you.
Our mentally or physically challenged residents come to Howard Haven with little more than the clothes on their back, needing medicine, food and shelter, while others come with very little or no family support. It is a very scary situation for them because they don't know what to expect when they arrive. But soon after settling in they discover they have many friends who volunteer their time, exhibit their unselfish attitude and provide assistance that helps them live in a happy, safe and secure environment. You should know that you are one of those caring people who makes this possible.
Please accept our sincere thank-you for your support in making Howard Haven a wonderful home for our residents.
