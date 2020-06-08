Debbi Springer, on behalf of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, sends this Cheer to the community:
"The Kokomo Rescue Mission would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for the many gifts of kindness that have been shared with the vulnerable population that we serve during this difficult journey. Your prayers and generosity have allowed us to walk beside many that were facing life changing difficulties.
"We are happy to be able to provide Grab and Go meals to anyone that is hungry, twice a day, seven days a week, at noon-12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m. from a concession trailer at the corner of Mulberry and Washington.
"Unfortunately, to protect everyone and observe social distancing, the meals will have to be consumed off the KRM property.
"Our generous donors have given us the ability to share a grocery bag of food along with diapers, formula, baby food, adult incontinence items and feminine products to those in need of those items that drive through our facility every Wednesday at 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Please be aware that these events are subject to change without notice. Contact us at 765-456-3838 for the most current update.
"We appreciate the efforts of the Howard County Board of Health, the Howard County Commissions, and the City of Kokomo on behalf of those we serve. Our gratitude extends to those who have provided masks to our guests, food that we could share with the under resourced, We Care for considering our needs, and the many, many other churches, businesses, organizations and individuals who have been so generous.
"Each of you has made a difference in the lives of the men, women and children in Kokomo."
