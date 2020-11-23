Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, sends this 'huge thank-you' to the community for its generosity in a trying time:
The Kokomo Rescue Mission would like to send out a huge thank-you to our community for making our Fall Food Drive, held from Oct. 1-Oct. 26, a great success! When the final bag was weighed, the total collected was 29,778.1 pounds of canned food and non-perishable foods to help restock the Mission’s pantry.
The tally came very close to doubling the pounds from last year totaling almost 15 tons!
Thank you to the many individuals and organizations in this wonderful community who helped make the food drive such an enormous success. We are so grateful for the generosity of FCA – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - for once again sponsoring this event.
We appreciate the following businesses in our community for allowing us to place drop-off boxes and grocery bags in their facilities. A big thank-you goes to: Gordon Food Service (GFS), Meijer, Sam’s Club, Save-a-Lot, Waddell’s IGA, Walmart, Button CJDR, Hawg Heaven, Sunspot Natural Market, Community First Bank Locations - Downtown, West Branch, Hoffer Branch, Cross America, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union - Main Location, First Farmer’s Bank & Trust Locations - Northeast, Kokomo South, Downtown Square, Central Branch, and Solidarity Community FCU Locations - Main, Dixon Square.
We also would like to thank the many community churches that collected food and helped pick up the filled grocery bags from the drop-off locations. Churches and schools that helped with the food drive include: Bible Baptist Church, Crossroads Community Church, Faith Church of Christ - Burlington, Faith Lutheran Church - Logansport, Fairfield Christian Church, First Baptist Church of Galveston, First Christian Church - Frankfort, First Congregational Church, First Church Of The Nazarene, Flora UMC, Fuel Church, Grace UMC, Highland Park Church, Judson Road Christian Church, Kokomo Christian Fellowship, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer and School, Morning Star Church, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Northview Christian Church, Northview Church, Rossville Bible Fellowship, St. Luke’s UMC, Upper Deer Creek Church, and Victory In Christ Fellowship - Flora.
We all know this has been a challenging year for many due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Throughout this pandemic, our opportunities have increased to help meet the nutritional needs of those not only in our shelters but also in our community. The food collected in our Fall Food Drive will help to provide meals 365 days a year to our residents and to those we serve in our Grab and Go Meals, along with providing food through our Assistance Program.
From March through October 2020, we have distributed more than 24,000 meals to the community through our Grab and Go Meals, which are served every day from the Concessions Trailer in our parking lot at 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., and have given more than 50,000 pounds of groceries away through our Grocery Sack Assistance.
Thanks to your generous response to this year’s Fall Food Drive, the Kokomo Rescue Mission will be able to continue meeting the ongoing nutritional needs of those we serve through our nutritional assistance program. Your act of kindness has helped to change lives and restore hope to many who are hungry and facing the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring. You are making a difference in someone’s life today!
In His Service,
Van C. Taylor, Executive Director
Kokomo Rescue Mission
