I would like to compliment Pastor Michael Carson for his most meaningful articles he writes for the Tribune. His article on being pressured on Oct. 15, 2022 was most meaningful to me, and caused me to respond.
Towards the end of last year, sitting in my recliner, I felt discouraged and started praying. Being a strong believer in prayer, I asked God why He took my husband instead of me, as I am no good for anything. And a conversation began between us as though He was sitting in my family room talking with me, and I stated I was no good as I cannot stand and have trouble walking. He responded "but there is nothing wrong with your brain," and an argument ensued, but I finally ran out of excuses of why I couldn't do it. The next thing I knew, I was calling a good friend to see if I was losing my mind, since I have never experienced anything like this. Her reply to my question of what I was feeling called to do was one enthusiastic response, and she immediately replied with a fundraising idea. Well, that was not what I expected, so I called another friend and got the same response. So, as I continued to wrestle with what I felt called to do, to begin a fund for scholarships for girls from Kokomo Urban Outreach to attend a trade school or go to a one- or two-year college program, I decided to check with Jeff Newton to get his opinion. I got the same favorable reaction.
So, I told God I would give it a try, even though I knew nothing about setting up a scholarship (yes, I have a math education scholarship in memory of my husband, but my kids took care of that). My neighbor, Kim Dunlap, put a brief article in the Tribune that a new organization was forming, and 25 women showed up for the meeting with enthusiasm and ideas. We are off and running, thanks to Jeff and KUO staff for accepting to handle the financial matters. We presented our 1st scholarship this past spring for $5000, with our first donation being $1000 from Sharpsville United Methodist Church, and many donations from individuals and fundraising projects by the committee with God's help. Thank you everyone for your support! There is also a scholarship for boys with KUO, but continue to support Kokomo Urban Outreach first! I’m glad I trusted him! Send donations for all three to Kokomo Urban Outreach! It is a wonderful program!
Delores “Dee” Manning,
Kokomo
