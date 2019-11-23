Lucas VanMatre of Kokomo, currently a Ball State University, sends this Jeer for President Trump's tariffs on foreign-made steel:
"The U.S trade war with China began under Trump’s presidency as part of his economic policy named 'America First.' This policy’s goal was to reduce the United States’ trade deficit and to 'force' China into abolishing its 'unfair trade tactics' with tariffs. As of today, none of these objectives have been accomplished; the trade deficit is greater than when he first entered office. The U.S., instead of importing from China, has taken its business to other third parties including Vietnam. Consumers then pay for the same goods they were buying from China at a higher price.
"In March 2018, President Trump issued a 25% tariff on imported steel in hopes of 'fixing our trade deficit' and boosting our steel industry. According to WhiteHouse.gov, 'In January 2018, the Trump Administration found that China’s overproduction of steel and aluminum, and the resulting impact on global markets, is a circumstance that threatens to impair America’s national security.'
"Not only does this report fail to explain the so-called threat to national security, it also states there is an overproduction of steel. This cannot be true because of the laws of supply and demand. The steel is only produced at that given level because there is a demand for it.
"The American public places their 'market ballot,' their vote through purchases of whom they want to continue producing, on the Chinese entrepreneurs because they have previously served them best through price and efficiency. Rather than calling this an overproduction, the Trump Administration could say that the Chinese steel producers have economies of scale from their large production. Economies of scale mean that there are proportionate savings as production increases.
"The effects of this tariff do not simply stop at attempting to accomplish Trump’s goals, but they also have far-reaching negative effects, particularly in the steel industry. As Thomas Sowell said, 'There are no solutions, only trade-offs.'
"The tariff costs consumers $900,000 a year for each job created in the steel industry. The steel tariff has effectively raised the price of imported steel, which allows our domestic producers of steel to not reduce their price due to decreased competition from foreign nations. By propping up our noncompetitive steel firms, this, in turn, raises the cost of inputs for manufacturers that heavily rely on steel. The auto industry has reported that prices of vehicles have increased between $200-$300 per vehicle. Who is left to pay this increase in price? American citizens do.
"The auto manufacturers are not the only industry that have increased prices as a result of the tariff. Steel is also an important raw material for appliance makers. Whirlpool, a large American appliance producer, has noted that on some products there has been a 15% increase in prices since the steel tariff has taken affect. Industries like Whirlpool where steel is a key input are also hurting. Whirlpool has estimated that the steel and aluminum tariffs will cost them close to $300 million before the tariff resolves in 2020. It also resulted in a recently opened plant in Ohio that cannot operate at full capacity, costing potential jobs.
"Trade deficits are caused when imports exceed exports; they are commonly made out to be a negative occurrence or something that needs to be fixed. President Trump said, 'From now on, we expect trading relationships to be fair and to be reciprocal.' However, this is not the case.
"Simply put, trade is mutually beneficial for both parties. Goods are imported because there are gains made from trade. Viewing trade deficits in a negative light is viewing gains from trade negatively. As highlighted by Armen Alchian and William Allen in their book 'Universal Economics,' the majority of gains from trade come from what is imported, not what is exported. This is because imports not only cost less, they also free up additional resources. Instead of using resources to produce goods that other nations can make cheaper or more efficiently, we can allocate those resources to their most useful use.
"The effects of the steel tariff have decreased America’s gain from trades, cost consumers more monies, and increased the costs of manufacturers. Overall, American citizens are worse off after the trade tariff, and our domestic steel industry is only marginally benefiting. Boosting our steel industry so they can charge higher prices than the prevailing world price does create more jobs in the industry, but simultaneously, it costs consumer and manufacturers millions of dollars. Manufacturers that use steel are also forced to lay off workers to reduce costs.
"Having a full understanding of the consequences of the steel tariff clearly shows that the costs outweigh the benefits."
