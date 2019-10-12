Jeff Lapin of Kokomo sends this Jeer for mayoral candidate Tyler Moore's union record:
"I have been the member of a labor union for the past 29 years. I’m currently a member of UAW Local 685. My son is a member of UAW 1166. My father is a retiree of the UAW, as was my grandfather, and my grandmother was a UAW union steward in the late 1970s at National Seal. I know what it means to be union.
Is Tyler Moore really pro-union? I know some of the unions have supported Moore. I know he talks about supporting labor. But talk is not action. Saying the words 'support' and 'union' in the same sentence is not actually supporting unions. I question his actual support of unions for two reasons.
1. His voting record. In over a decade as a county commissioner, he has done nothing to support county employees’ right to form a union. This is what he said in a September 2018 meeting, according to the minutes of that meeting: 'Mr. Moore stated the following problems with allowing a collective bargaining ordinance: 1) how it would affect budgeting for the county, 2) the county is a not for profit entity, and taxpayers pay employees’ salaries, and 3) individual employees in the county were not interested ... the Howard County Board of Commissioners decided against considering a collective bargaining ordinance.'
"Moore voted against allowing county employees to decide if they want a union.
"2. Look at Moore’s signs. No union bug. If he cannot do something as simple as having his signs printed in a union shop, how can Moore say he supports labor?
"It appears that in the case of supporting unions, Mr. Moore’s record speaks for itself. He is all talk and no action."
