Milton Beach of Kokomo sends this Jeer for President Trump's crisis-management skills:
"The Coronavirus Task Force press conferences resemble crudely done hostage propaganda videos, where the hostages are forced to say what people with guns at their heads want them to say.
"A leader needs to reassure the public in a crisis. Elevating public trust requires trustworthy people, and Trump is incapable of telling the truth. The others bunched-up on the podium seem intimidated. The lack of a coherent plan has added to the fear in the stock market and cost American families their savings.
"These sessions of shout outs, hyperbolic projections, mixed messages, platitudes and praising Trump’s imaginary greatness are more absurd than informative.
"Vice President Mike Pence's gushing over a blue and white placard and slavishly pandering for Trump’s approval is gross.
"The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified of this virus on Jan. 3, and Trump was briefed on Jan. 18. We lost valuable time and are playing catch-up because Trump and the Republicans blew it off and did not take it seriously.
"States are begging for a central plan to get health care workers basic protective gear and equipment needed to perform their jobs. We need the truth as to when to expect adequate testing to assess the number of people affected. We need thoughtful, credible information, not an exhibition of sick ego and lies. People would feel more assured if Trump shut up and let the credible experts, state and local leaders handle it.
"God bless our medical professionals, first responders and news outlets."
