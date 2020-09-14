John Williamson of Kokomo sends this Jeer for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign rhetoric:
In retrospect, I think the whole COVID-19 pandemic could have been totally averted had President Obama not made that quid pro quo deal with the Clintons. That is, for their support, Hillary got the Secretary of State appointment with the understanding that she would be the Democratic candidate for president in 2016 instead of VP Biden.
It is obvious to me, now that I've had the chance to listen to Biden's dynamic rhetoric, that he would have handily beaten Trump ... probably would have taken him "out behind the barn" and thrashed him soundly.
As president, the brilliant and resolute President Biden would have absolutely prevented the coronavirus from reaching our shores. I listened to his rally and a couple of hardball interviews. That man has the answers, folks!
