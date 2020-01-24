Dara Johnson, chairwoman of the Howard County Democratic Party, sends this Jeer for Kokomo Sen. Jim Buck's U.S. Senate nomination proposal:
"Today [Jan. 20] we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: his legacy of compassion, strength, and resilience. Dr. King inspired millions to stand up and sit in, to march and ride. He is one of history's greatest champions for justice.
"In honor of Dr. King, continue to fight against the poison of prejudice, in all of its forms. Continue to fight for justice, equality, and opportunity for all.
"Fight for voting rights by taking action today - just like Dr. King.
"'The time is always right to do what is right.'
"On Friday [Jan. 17] the Indiana state senator from Howard County, James 'Jim' Buck, introduced a bill to the Elections Committee to eliminate U.S. Senate primary elections. That means you would not get to vote on who your choices for U.S. Senate from Indiana would be - a clear violation of the 17th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution
"This is not acceptable.
"You can stop Sen. Jim Buck from stealing elections from us by taking action now. Tell him you are opposed to Senate Bill 75, and voters should elect our U.S. senators - not an elite few.
"This is the United States of America where citizens get to vote for who represents us!
"Email his office: Senator.Buck@iga.in.gov
"Call his office: 800-382-9467 or 317-232-9400.
"Write a letter to his office: 200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
"Post on social media: use hashtag #TheBuckStopsin2022
"Write a ‘Letter to the Editor’ of our local papers.
"Most importantly, vote him out of office in 2022! It’s clear he does not respect us, and is not working for us. If you’re interested in getting into the fight and running for office against James 'Jim' Buck, let us know! We can help!"
