Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain likely. High 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain in the evening, with showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.