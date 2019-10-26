Bill Combs of Terre Haute sends this Jeer for the Tribune and Democrats:
"For about the last three years this newspaper has force-fed its readers a steady venomous, anti-Trump crap diet. Trump won because two-thirds of Americans did not like the way America was headed under the Obama administration.
"Twenty pious idiots are running for president on the Democratic ticket and not one of them could get a job as a clown at a circus. Don't forget about socialist Bernie Sanders, a modern-day version of Eugene Debs, both sillier than a pet raccoon.
"The Democrats have no platform. Trump is a rock star, becoming more popular every day. Thousands and thousands stand in line for hours to hear him speak at his rallies.
"Look at what he's done. Look at the economy, for one. Look at the S&P. Look at the Dow. It's been projected that the Dow should be around 35,000 by the time of the 2020 election. Two years after that, between 40,000 and 45,000. By the time Trump's eight years are up, it could easily top 50,000 or more.
"A lot of Democrats will be voting for Trump in 2020. For years I've tried to figure out now relatively smart people could have been dumb enough to have voted for a slick-talking, arrogant Obama.
"There's soon a housecleaning coming to Washington. Thousands will be dethroned. Some will commit suicide to escape jail time. Some will go to prison for life, and some will be executed for treason. The wheels of justice turn slowly sometimes.
"I can think of a lot of things that Trump has done for the American people in the last three years, but I can't think of one thing, not one, that the Democrats have done for the American people in the last three years. Nancy Pelosi has totally decimated the Democratic Party.
"I'm a veteran and I proudly wave my Trump flag with my American flag. President Trump has shown his true colors by putting America first. Trump has said from the beginning, 'We're going to win, win, win.' President Trump has been doing everything just the way God has wanted him to do it.
"For him to finish what God has called him to do, he'll have to be president for eight years. Hallelujah. That makes me happy, happy, happy."
