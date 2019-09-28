Daniel M. Rohaley of Crown Point, president of Heartland Title Services, sends this Jeer for character attacks against Kokomo mayoral candidate Tyler Moore:
"Despicable! That is the only word I can come up with when reading the vile 'hit piece' the Howard County Democratic Organization, relative to Tyler Moore’s mayoral campaign, falsely alleging Moore sent $1.6 million to his own company! And to bring in the entire Moore family is an all new low.
"Politics of personal destruction has sunk to an all new low, when there is absolutely no genuine issue. So what do they do? Just make stuff up?
"I have known Tyler Moore and the entire Moore family for more than 25 years, and I have personally known them to be honest as the day is long, ethical to a fault and have more integrity in the tip of Tyler Moore’s little finger than many other people I know today.
"Despicable in how the hit piece states half-truths, mangles the actual truth and portrays so many lies it is beyond belief. And I’m a Democrat! What’s the old expression, liars figure and figures lie? That’s what we have here. A complete and utter distortion of the truth!
"Don’t be fooled, folks. Tyler Moore would make an excellent mayor of the city of Kokomo!
"I am proud to endorse my friend and colleague of so many years! Look beyond the smoke and mirrors of Democratic destructive politics and do the right thing.
"Vote for Tyler Moore as mayor of the great city of Kokomo, Indiana! You will be proud to have him as your mayor!"
