Jeff Hatton of Greentown sends this Jeer for those who believe President Trump cares only about himself:
"A week ago last Friday, President Trump declared Sunday, March 15, to be a national day of prayer in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He reached out to everyone, including those who hate him, in a national petition to God for help.
"This is consistent with this man. Last year, in his 2019 National Day of Prayer declaration, he said, 'I invite the citizens of our nation to pray, in accordance with their own faiths and consciences.
"Does this sound like a man only interested in himself, an evil ploy with suspicious motives coming from someone who doesn't care about his country or its people - all of them?
"As a Trump hater, were you able to do what he asked and pray with him for your country, or did your hate overrule your conscience and not allow you to pray with him?
"President Trump closed his declaration with, 'As we unite in prayer' and 'May God bless each of you,' an all-inclusion proposal. He can't control how you react, he can only make the offer from a clear an honest heart.
"If you can't give that sincere declaration and intent to him, if you insist on continuing to wear 'war paint and feathers,' it says more about you than it does about him."
