Janita Beall of Kokomo sends this Jeer to those who still refuse to wear masks in public:
You may feel that this is infringing upon your freedom or rights. However, it is also infringing upon my freedom and right to safely be out in the public during this pandemic.
What is so difficult to understand is that Gov. Holcomb wanted to avoid issuing this executive order, however, it became necessary due to the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Indiana. This is in part due to people ignoring the governor when he strongly encouraged, requested, and almost pleaded that Hoosiers wear masks in public.
Has no one been paying attention to the steady increase in the number of cases in Howard County alone? If enough of you refuse to wear a mask, and the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout the state, it will no longer matter if you wear a mask or not. We can very easily be back in some form of “hunker down” mode, which could possibly create a situation of once again seeing businesses close and people losing their jobs again. Is that possibility worth asserting your “right” to ignore this executive order?
