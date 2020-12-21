Harold A. Collins of Kokomo sends this Jeer for local, state and federal government spending:
What is wrong with this country? I saw about 500 property owners in Howard County that have property taxes past due. Where are the owners going to get the money to pay the property taxes, out of thin air?
If the county sells their properties, only the rich can afford to buy it. Who is going to have the money to rent the homes from the rich? The property tax should have been frozen for people making less than $60,000 a year until this COVID-19 is under control.
If you rent and owe several thousand dollars to your landlord, are you going to pay the landlord or rent a different place that you only pay a deposit and pay first month's rent.
If you made $50,000 or $60,000 a year before COVID and lost your job due to COVID and found another, you are probably making $20,000 to $30,000 now and may have two jobs.
What is wrong with cities and government? They are spending money like there is no end. They should put a freeze on all projects except those that are necessary. The government has no business starting new projects at this time. The monies need to go to their employees and to people in need.
In two years the government will realize it is out of money and will raise taxes. I can't believe the monies Kokomo is spending on projects that could wait a year or two.
The school system is spending way out of control, except teachers salaries. They have the best of everything. They don't mention the money they save on lights, water, etc.
I could write lots more but the more I write, the madder I get.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.