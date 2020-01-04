Col. Bill Smyser sends this Jeer for American tax policy:
"Some people think that by increasing taxes on the wealthy or even making them pay taxes at all would hurt our economy. It is my opinion that they are wrong.
"Economic inequality is growing in America because our tax system taxes labor too much and capital too little. As a result, fewer and fewer workers can ever accumulate enough wealth to become capitalists. It's the fading American dream.
"Over the last 40 years this country has slashed taxes on the rich so they could continue to invest more of their capital gains outside the U.S. That only helps investors and hurts the American economy. The government doesn't want it any different or it would change and there is nothing that any of us can do to change it."
