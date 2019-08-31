Craig Ladwig of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation sends this Jeer for the booing of Andrew Luck and public funding of athletic venues:
"The brutal booing Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium of retiring Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, a thoroughly decent fellow and a super although wounded athlete, did more to damage the 'brand' of Indiana than a hundred politically incorrect refusals to decorate cakes or photograph weddings.
"It should prompt a reappraisal of what we pay in taxes, subsidies and other transfers to a professional football franchise so such louts can afford stadium seats to watch sports at this level.
"Dr. Cecil Bohanan of the Ball State University Economics Department shared estimates with us some years ago that the actual net worth (financial boon) from a professional football team approximates only that of a couple of Walmarts.
"Steve Malanga in the Wall Street Journal added: 'The surest sign that taxpayers should be leery of such public investments is that officials have changed their sales pitch. The new metric — a city’s amorphous brand value — is little more than a convenient way to ignore the failure of publicly sponsored facilities to live up to exaggerated projections.'
"And where's the outrage from our moral arbiters, the corporate elite in their soundproof sky boxes? It's oddly selective, isn't it?"
