Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, sends this Jeer after voting against the impeachment of President Trump:
"This [Thursday] is a sad day for our country. House Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump since day one, regardless of the facts. They set up a rigged process with a predetermined outcome, and even though they failed to uncover a single piece of evidence to justify impeachment, today they got the result they wanted. This is pure partisan politics at its worst, and the American people deserve better.
“It’s time for Congress to put this divisive charade behind us and focus on what matters: keeping our economic momentum going, helping workers and families thrive, and protecting our national security.”
