Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, sends this Jeer for the "sham" impeachment of President Donald Trump:
"Finally, Speaker Pelosi has decided to stop her senseless delay and deliver the partisan articles of impeachment for a trial in the Senate.
"President Trump will for the first time in this sham process have a chance to fully exonerate himself. Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff spent weeks in a failed attempt to control the Senate trial because they know their case is weak.
"Now the Democrats' hypocrisy is on full display: They call for new witnesses they hope will strengthen their weak case, but seek to prevent President Trump from calling witnesses essential to his defense. Fair is fair: If we have witnesses, then President Trump should have the right to call Hunter Biden and his father Joe Biden regarding their involvement with a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch.
"It’s my hope that we have a fair and quick trial so that we can get back to work on delivering results for Hoosiers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.