Jim Richardson of Sharpsville sends this Jeer for the Kokomo Tribune, "dirty" Democratic politicians and the "deep state":
"I remember when the newspaper used to be something – a thick newspaper with the current news of today, and individuals were well informed. Now it is just a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party. News from the AP is shrouded in liberal junk.
"Your editorial page is pathetic. John Krull must have Trump in his head because all he ever says is 'Trump lies, Trump lies," when Mr. Krull is the one who is lying. I could never understand how a business could [expletive] off over half of its clients and still remain in business. That is more Democratic logic.
"So when my subscription runs out, I will not be renewing. This newspaper will fail because you don’t print how Trump has exposed the dirty politicians and that Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff must go.
"And, no reporting on Flynn and how he was set up, nor that Trump was spied on by the Obamas, and no reporting on the deep state. None of that made your newspaper.
"The other nearly half of your readers were lied to. You’ve reported nothing on Biden, you must have your head in the sand. I say, good riddance!"
