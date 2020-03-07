Al Hubbard, chairman of Indianapolis-based E&A Companies and chairman of Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, sends this Jeer for Indiana hospital prices:
"In a recent study, the RAND Corp. compared Indiana’s hospital prices with those in 24 other states, finding that our prices are the highest. Indiana’s hospitals receive payments 311% higher than what Medicare pays. This is nearly 30% higher than the 25-state average of 241%. The study also found that hospital prices are twice as high in Indiana as those in neighboring Michigan — creating a competitive disadvantage for our state.
"Virtually all economists believe that employees bear the entire burden of health insurance premiums, with the employer share drawn from worker wages. According to one estimate, lowering Indiana’s hospital prices to the national average would save the average Hoosier family $2,600 per year.
"Last summer, we assembled a team of health policy experts and economists to study this issue and make recommendations for Hoosier policymakers and employers. The first aim was to find reforms Indiana can enact this year, centered on creating a more transparent health care system. People have the right to know what their care will cost before they receive it, just like they do in every other part of the economy.
"We’re recommending four major reforms. First, Indiana’s hospitals and insurers must provide patients with good-faith and understandable estimates in advance of receiving care. These estimates must include all charges, including those for doctors, images, labs, drugs, and the facility.
"Second, Indiana’s hospitals must publicize bundled health-care prices for routine services in a consumer-friendly format. Employers developing benefit plans and consumers looking to shop across a variety of alternative providers need price information in order to make the best possible decisions.
"Third, the Legislature should prohibit Hoosiers from receiving surprise bills when they go to an in-network facility. It is deeply unfair when patients go to a facility covered by their insurer, yet they receive out-of-network charges. To its credit, Indianapolis-based Community Health Network told us that it does not allow these types of bills — an indication that hospitals, doctors, and insurers can solve this problem.
"The hardest surprise billing problem to solve is emergency care provided at out-of-network facilities. In these cases, the Legislature should limit patients’ out-of-pocket responsibility to in-network amounts and utilize existing federal rules for determining reasonable compensation for providers.
"Fourth, Hoosiers should be protected against inaccurate billing practices. If you go to a doctor’s office and receive services there, you should not be charged the same rate as if you went to the hospital. The Legislature can and should pass legislation requiring hospitals to use a non-hospital/professional services claim form for services that are provided at a non-hospital facility. Health-care services provided at a non-hospital facility are typically 40% less expensive than if they were provided at a hospital. This is the most contentious of our proposals because it means millions of dollars in immediate savings for Hoosiers instead of millions of dollars in profit for hospitals.
"We also believe that the state should take other important steps to increase transparency, including disclosure of broker fees, elimination of gag clauses and publishing all payers claims data.
"The problem of high health-care prices in Indiana has been decades in the making and blame belongs to hospitals, insurers, the government, and employers. Greater transparency will not solve the problem by itself, but it is a crucial first step to a better and less costly health-care system for Hoosier families and businesses."
