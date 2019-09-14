Brian K. Price of Kokomo sends this Jeer for the Fraternal Order of Police's endorsement of Republican mayoral candidate Tyler Moore:
"So, let me see if I understand this correctly.
"Tyler Moore denied the Howard County employees the right to unionize. He refused to endorse or even allow the issue to come before the Howard County Commissioners for a vote.
"The Fraternal Order of Police is a labor organization. It has the right to bargain with the City of Kokomo for wages, health care and other benefits - a right Tyler Moore denied to the Howard County employees.
"And yet, the Fraternal Order of Police, a labor organization, has chosen to endorse Tyler Moore for mayor - the one candidate who has proven to everyone in Howard County he is anti-union!"
