Michael Amatuzzo of Kokomo sends this Jeer for legal abortion:
"Our president called for a strike to take out an evil man who caused the death of innocent lives, and the president was justified in his actions.
"Before we get all proud and patriotic, consider we've allowed the slaughter of 3,000 to 4,000 of our most vulnerable and innocent citizens in their mother's womb every day for the last 47 years, the worst kind of terror imaginable. We need to let that sink in.
"It is pure hypocrisy to be proud of anything good we do as a nation while this is taking place. Our president, our elected politicians need to end our holocaust now! The truth is what it is; perspective is everything!"
