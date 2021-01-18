Kokomo needs fireworks ordinance
D.R. Smith of Kokomo sends this Jeer for the Kokomo Common Council’s indifference to a citywide fireworks ordinance:
As a resident of Kokomo, and as a disabled veteran, I am appalled at members of the City Council’s lack the concern for their citizens. That is so evident in the article in the Tribune on Saturday, Jan 16, 2021. It seems to me that the members of the City Council only care about their taxpayer funded income.
I have lived here for 32 years. I came from Fort Wayne where there is a fireworks ordinance. I had illegal fireworks shot at my roof a few years back. I know who did it and they were to stop to fix the issue. They did not.
I contacted KPD at least eight times. No one cared. We ended up having to replace our roof. Not due to the pandemic, as it was 4 1/2 years ago. We are retired veterans and did not have the $8,000 it took to replace the roof and some sheeting. We are not alone. A few years back a house caught on fire due to fireworks.
The City Council was made aware of these issues and then, promised those of us at the meeting they would take the issue up after the first of the year. We honestly believed that they cared. What a shock to find out they do not care about the quality of life of the citizens.
As a disabled veteran, married to a combat veteran, with signs to warn of problems with fireworks, it has gotten worse. I was at the first meeting with the City Council, and we were promised they would look into it. I do not understand why a few of the members seemed to care, but in reality, they do not care about the citizens of Kokomo, nor the community. Russiaville has an ordinance similar to Fort Wayne’s.
Is it that the some City Council members maybe threatening the others to abide by their own thoughts? I and others feel that is a good question that needs to be answered.
I am appalled by the lack of concern for the citizens of Howard County and the City of Kokomo, for the council’s unwillingness to help in getting an ordinance for fireworks. Howard County is the only one, in this state, that does not have an ordinance. That alone does not look well for the City Of Firsts.
Shame on all members of the City and County Council for putting the citizens last and business first. The citizens are far more important, especially if they are disabled, have rescue animals, or are tired of the damage being done to their properties.
We are not requesting a ban on fireworks. We want an ordinance for days and times, not 365 days a year. Remember, you are to work for the citizens of your areas and the betterment of all lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.