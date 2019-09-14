Retired Col. Bill Smyser of Kokomo sends this Jeer for those who confront with anger others with whom they disagree:
"Once upon a time, if you didn't like a person or didn't agree with them, normal behavior was to walk away or ignore them.
"Today's behavior has taken on the form of harassment and slander of that person at their home, office, in a restaurant or anywhere else at any time.
"It is deplorable behavior. Shame on the people who vent their anger this way, and shame on the people who condone it."
