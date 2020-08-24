Gail Trammell of Kokomo sends this Jeer for the Tribune’s Opinion page:
I have been a subscriber of the Kokomo Tribune for too many years to count. That could soon become a thing of the past, due to my total frustration with your extremely biased and slanted news!
Whatever happened to real journalism that published news without personal bias?
Your hatred for President Trump is evidenced by the majority of your editorials and cartoons! Many of them are beyond rude and disrespectful to the president of the United States!
Last May, the citizenry elected Republicans to leadership in this community. Their views should have equal representation in the Tribune.
I want to challenge you to consider the manner in which you present news. Be fair and courteous to all your subscribers rather than merely to the liberal left.
The Tribune is currently published just five days a week. If more people become displeased with your liberal slant on issues, we might someday be without a paper in Kokomo! Subscription costs have certainly not lowered with the change from a seven-day paper to a five. I plead for a newspaper that has the moral fiber to return to true journalism!
