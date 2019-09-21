Wayne Bunker of Peru sends this Jeer for the loss of residents and businesses in his hometown:
"Once again, the slow slide downhill for Peru is apparent by your article in today’s paper (9/12/19). There will be now four Dollar General stores in a town with a population of fewer than 11,000 residents, not a healthy sign for our community that wishes to attract outside business interests.
"While video stores are on the decline, we also lost a nice little restaurant on our main thoroughfare. I totally understand Family’s Video position to find an interested buyer. This just further highlights the decline of our community, especially in the past year.
"We have lost a grocery store, Kmart, Ricky’s, Square D, and a factory moving its business to Logansport.
"Where do Dollar General stores typically locate? The answer is in rural communities with a median income of less than $20,000, which then creates cascading events of causing other area stores being unable to compete against them on the inexpensive core product line.
"Peru will now have the dubious honor of having four Dollar General stores and still having to go out of town to shop for many, many items, such as copying paper. I asked the owner of a local restaurant why he finally made the tough decision a few years back about why he closed his decades-old restaurant, the answer was that when people shop out of town, the also eat out of town.
"When a community tries to locate businesses, it already has a tough environment from competition from surrounding communities. The community needs to be able to show outside interests that the community will support the business or be able to provide the necessary people to work for that business. This is becoming increasingly difficult, as we slide backwards and lose the population these enterprises desperately need.
"So, as we enter this fall election season, we need to consider seriously who might be able to stop the downward spiral of our community before the tumbleweeds are blowing down Cobblestone Lane."
