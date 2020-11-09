Tina Riese of Kokomo sends this Jeer for "forms to speak" inside polling centers:
I was verbally reprimanded at the place i voted by a woman working there for whispering a question to my husband (who was right next to me). I was told that I was not allowed to talk or ask my husband anything or my vote and his would become invalid for the election.
Then the worker told me after several minutes that there was a form I had to fill out that would permit me to speak to my husband.
I am over 50 and have been voting (alongside him) for 30 years and have never experienced this type of treatment or ever heard of filling out forms to speak to my husband.
